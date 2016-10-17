WASHINGTON Oct 17 A retired U.S. Marine Corps
general who last served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff has been charged with making false statements to the FBI
during an investigation into leaks of classified information,
according to a federal indictment released on Monday.
Four-star General James Cartwright was questioned by the
Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2012 over a book written by
New York Times' reporter David Sanger, which exposed a malicious
computer software program known as "Stuxnet" designed to disrupt
Iran's nuclear program.
Reuters and several other news outlets have previously
reported that Stuxnet was developed jointly by U.S. and Israeli
forces. Both the U.S. and Israel have never publicly admitted
responsibility for Stuxnet.
Stuxnet was a sophisticated computer virus deployed covertly
in 2009 and 2010 to sabotaged Iran's nuclear program. The worm,
parts of which surfaced publicly in 2010 due to a programming
error that allowed it to spread across the open internet, is
believed to have destroyed a thousand or more centrifuges that
were enriching uranium.
Cartwright has long been the target of a Justice Department
probe investigating the source of leaks about Stuxnet to the New
York Times.
Cartwright, who retired in 2011, is expected to make his
first court appearance at 3:30 pm EDT (1930 GMT) on Monday for
an arraignment and plea hearing.
