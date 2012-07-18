By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 18 The United States has the
military capacity to defeat any Iranian attempt to shut down sea
commerce in the oil-rich Gulf region and will hold Tehran
directly responsible for shipping disruptions, Defense Secretary
Leon Panetta said on Wednesday.
"The United States is fully prepared for all contingencies
here," Panetta told a Pentagon news conference. "We've invested
in capabilities to ensure that the Iranian attempt to close down
shipping in the Gulf is something that we are going to be able
to defeat, if they make a decision to do that."
Panetta's comments came amid rising tensions in the region
over Iran's nuclear program and its threats to close the vital
Strait of Hormuz unless the international community revokes
sanctions imposed on Iranian oil shipments.
A security team aboard a U.S. Navy oiler opened fire with a
.50 caliber machine gun on a small boat off the United Arab
Emirates this week after it failed to heed warnings to alter its
course. An Indian fisherman was killed and three others were
wounded in the incident, which is under investigation.
Concerns about the security situation in the region have
prompted the Pentagon to bolster its military presence,
announcing this week, for example, that it would move the USS
Stennis aircraft carrier strike group to the Gulf four months
earlier than planned in order to maintain current force levels.
The Stennis will replace another carrier that is being
withdrawn, which would have left one strike group in the region
to counter Iran and support U.S. combat air operations in
Afghanistan.
The U.S. military announced on Tuesday more than 20
countries would participate in anti-mine exercises in the region
in September. The exercises will not take place in the Strait
and the Pentagon denied it was sending a message to Iran.
The USS Ponce, a forward staging base ship, arrived in the
Gulf earlier this month to help support mine countermeasure
operations and other maritime security efforts in the region,
the military said.
British Defense Secretary Philip Hammond, appearing at the
Pentagon news conference with Panetta, said London was committed
to helping ensure Gulf sea lanes remained open.
"I can reaffirm our commitment to play our part in
maintaining freedom of navigation in the international waters of
the Gulf and the Straits of Hormuz," Hammond said. "Any attempt
by Iran to close the Straits would be illegal and the
international community will not allow it to happen."
Panetta said Washington was prepared to respond to any move
against sea commerce by Tehran.
"The Iranians need to understand that the United States and
the international community are going to hold them directly
responsible for any disruption of shipping in that region, by
Iran or for that matter by its surrogates," he said.