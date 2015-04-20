WASHINGTON, April 20 Iran is charging Washington
Post journalist Jason Rezaian with espionage and three other
crimes, the newspaper said on Monday in a report offering the
first details about the exact charges against him.
Rezaian, the Post's bureau chief in Tehran, was detained in
Iran about nine months ago. He is accused of "collaborating with
hostile governments" and "propaganda against the establishment,"
according to a statement from Rezaian's attorney, Leilah Ahsan,
the Post reported.
