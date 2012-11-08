* Pentagon says drone never entered Iranian airspace
* Incident disclosed as U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran
By Phil Stewart and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 Iranian warplanes fired at an
unarmed U.S. drone in international airspace last week but did
not hit the aircraft, the Pentagon said on Thursday, disclosing
details of an unprecedented incident that triggered a formal
warning to Tehran through diplomatic channels.
The Nov. 1 intercept was the first time Tehran had fired at
an unmanned American aircraft, in a stark reminder of how
tensions between the United States and Iran could escalate
quickly into violence.
If Iran had hit the drone, as the Pentagon believes it was
trying to do, it could have forced American retaliation - with
the potential consequences that entails.
According to the timeline provided by the Pentagon, two
Iranian SU-25 "Frogfoot" aircraft intercepted the American drone
at about 4:50 a.m. EST (0850 GMT) as it conducted a routine, but
classified, surveillance mission over Gulf waters about 16
nautical miles off the Iranian coast.
Pentagon spokesman George Little said the aircraft fired
multiple rounds at the Predator drone and followed it for at
least several miles as it moved farther away from Iranian
airspace.
"We believe that they fired at least twice and made at least
two passes," he said.
International airspace begins after 12 nautical miles and
Little said the drone at no point entered Iranian airspace. Last
year, a crashed CIA drone was recovered inside Iran.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta was quickly notified of the
incident, as were members of Congress and the White House,
Little added. The United States also sent Iran a warning through
diplomatic channels, saying it would defend its military assets
and would keep sending aircraft on such surveillance operations.
"There is absolutely no precedence for this," Little said.
"This is the first time that a (drone) has been fired upon to
our knowledge by Iranian aircraft."
Many questions about the incident remain, including why
Iranian warplanes could not manage - if they wanted - to shoot
down an unarmed drone, which lacks advanced capabilities to
outmaneuver them.
Asked whether the Iranian aircraft were simply firing
warning shots, Little said: "Our working assumption is that they
fired to take it down. You'll have to ask the Iranians why they
engaged in this action."
There was no immediate comment by Iranian officials.
SANCTIONS TIGHTENED
President Barack Obama has resisted calls from inside the
United States and Israel for military action against Iran,
focusing instead on crushing rounds of sanctions, which were
tightened again on Thursday.
The United States imposed sanctions on Iran's communications
minister and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for
jamming international satellite broadcasts to Iran and censoring
and closing newspapers and detaining journalists.
The sanctions are part of broader efforts to isolate Tehran,
which denies U.S. accusations that it seeks to develop nuclear
weapons under the cover of its civilian atomic program.
In an effort to drive Iran to compromise, the United States
and the European Union have gone for the jugular - Iran's oil
exports - over the past year.
The United States and Israel, which regards a nuclear-armed
Iran as a threat to its existence, have also hinted at the
possibility of military strikes on Iran as a last resort.
Obama has said the United States will "do what we must" to
prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and has repeatedly
said that all options are on the table - code for the
possibility of using force.