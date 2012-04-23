BOGOTA, April 23 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta on Monday cast doubt on Iranian military claims that it
started building a copy of a U.S. surveillance drone captured
last year.
General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards
aerospace division, was quoted saying in Iranian media on Sunday
that engineers were in the final stages of decoding data from
the Sentinel aircraft, which came down in December near the
Afghan border.
"It's obviously a classified program and I don't want to
get into the particulars of that program," Panetta told
reporters shortly before landing in Colombia.
"But I think I can tell you based on my experience that I
would seriously question their ability to do what they say
they've done."
Iran said the unmanned aircraft was shot down but Washington
disputes that and has said in the past that the security systems
mean Iran is unlikely to get much valuable data from the
Lockheed Martin Corp drone.