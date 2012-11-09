* Tehran says aircraft violated its borders
* US accused it of firing at drone in international airspace
* Tensions high over nuclear standoff
DUBAI, Nov 9 Iran repelled an unidentified
aircraft violating its airspace, it said on Friday, after
Washington reported a U.S. surveillance drone was shot at by
Iranian warplanes last week.
Defence Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appeared to
be referring to the U.S. drone which the Pentagon said had not
entered Iranian territory. The incident has underlined the risk
of U.S.-Iranian tensions escalating into a military clash.
"Last week an unidentified plane entered the airspace above
the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the
Persian Gulf which, due to the timely, quick and decisive action
of the Iranian Armed Forces, was forced to flee," Iran's
state-run Press TV quoted Vahidi as saying.
Vahidi said Iran was investigating the incident and pursuing
the case via international channels.
Iran's Fars News Agency said the aircraft was "shooed away"
by Iranian fighter jets, but it did not elaborate.
Earlier on Friday, General Massoud Jazayeri, a senior
military commander, said Iranian forces were prepared to respond
to any incursion by air, sea or land, without specifically
mentioning the drone incident, Fars reported.
On Thursday, U.S. officials said the unarmed Predator drone
was in international airspace on Nov. 1 when Iranian warplanes
opened fire on it. The aircraft was not hit.
It was believed to be the first time that Tehran has fired
at an unmanned U.S. aircraft in their 33-year stand-off.
Washington accuses Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons
capability and has not ruled out military action if it considers
Tehran close to getting the bomb. Iran, which denies seeking
atomic arms, is resuming talks with the U.N. nuclear agency in
December.
PREDATOR
According to the Pentagon, two Soviet-designed SU-25
aircraft intercepted the Predator over Gulf waters about 16
nautical miles off the Iranian coast; international airspace
begins at 12 nautical miles.
After firing at the drone, the Iranian planes followed it
for several miles as it moved further from Iranian airspace, the
Pentagon said. Washington has issued a diplomatic protest to
Iranian authorities.
News of the incident emerged ahead of large-scale air
defence drills Iran has planned across several eastern provinces
in coming days.
The "Velayat 4" manoeuvres will be jointly held by the
regular armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,
and will test new radar and surveillance equipment, Iranian
military commanders said.
On Tuesday this week, Iran impounded a Saudi Arabian fishing
vessel that entered its southern territorial waters, according
to Press TV.
It did not give details of the incident, but fishermen and
traders from the two countries, on opposite sides of the Gulf,
sometimes stray into each other's waters.
Last month, Saudi border guards arrested 15 Iranians who
tried to enter Saudi Arabia by boat, Saudi media reported.