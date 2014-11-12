WASHINGTON Nov 12 Iran's copy of a U.S. drone
aircraft captured in 2011 is inferior to the American original,
the Pentagon said on Wednesday, as it downplayed claims from
Tehran this week that the replica had taken its first flight.
Asked about the Iranian replica, Pentagon spokesman Colonel
Steve Warren quipped: "Replica being the operative word there."
"There is no way it matches American technology," Warren
told a news briefing. He did not cite evidence to back up his
assertion.
In December 2011, Iran said it had captured a U.S. RQ-170
Sentinel reconnaissance drone in eastern Iran that had been
reported lost by U.S. forces in neighboring Afghanistan. The
aircraft is manufactured by U.S. defense technology company
Lockheed Martin
In a video posted this week by the semi-official Tasnim News
Agency, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei voiced
satisfaction after seeing a replica of the drone, saying: "Today
is a very sweet and unforgettable day for me."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; additional reporting by Michelle
Moghtader in Dubai; Editing by David Gregorio)