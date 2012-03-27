(Adds comment)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The United States is
working with Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers to
ensure their production is expanded to help mitigate any su pply
dis ruptions and tensions cau sed by Western sanctions on Iran,
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday.
"The best thing we can do is work with major oil producers
to make sure their supply is expanded to meet not just the
growing demand from growth but to offset any disruptions,"
Geithner told a congressional panel.
Saudi Arabia earlier announced it will fill any oil supply
gap created by the loss of Iranian oil - a move Geithner said
has brought a "measure" of calm to markets.
Supply disruptions in Syria, South Sudan and Yemen, as well
as the looming U.S. sanctions and European oil embargo kept
Brent crude oil prices above $125 a barrel on Tuesday.
If Tehran's trading partners fail to reduce their Iranian
oil imports by mid-year, their financial institutions could be
banned from U.S. markets. The Obama administration has already
exempted Japan and 10 EU nations because they have already cut
down on their Iranian crude purchases.
China, the top buyer of Iranian crude, and eleven other
countries could see their banks penalized if they do not comply
with the latest round of U.S. sanctions by the end of June
deadline.
Geithner said the Obama administration was working closely
with many countries including China, Russia, India and Turkey to
tighten up the sanctions on Iran - which the West accuses of
developing atomic weapons.
"They share our basic recognition that their interests also
could be affected by Iran" getting nuclear weapons, Geithner
told a House subcommittee hearing to examine the
administration's budget request for fiscal 2013.
"We have seen some progress and we expect to see more...
based on our conversations, my sense is that they will continue
to work with us," he said.
(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)