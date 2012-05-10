WASHINGTON May 10 A top U.S. Treasury official
said on Thursday that he was skeptical that Iran could find an
alternative payment system to its central bank, which is the
target of U.S. sanctions aimed at depriving Tehran of funds
needed to develop its nuclear program.
"It's fair to say that we are going to be very skeptical
about efforts to develop alternative payment methods," David
Cohen, Treasury's Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial
Intelligence, said at an event in Washington.
"Our presumption going in is anyone buying oil from Iran is
ultimately paying the central bank of Iran, even if there is
some intermediary step," he told the Center for Strategic and
International Studies think-tank.
The Western sanctions against Iran are designed to deprive
Iran of funds needed for its nuclear program by stopping
financial institutions from conducting oil transactions with
Iran's central bank.
The West contends Iran is developing nuclear weapons, but
Iran denies the accusation and says its program is for peaceful
means.
Iran has authorized private exporters in the country to sell
up to 20 percent of its crude exports in order to dodge U.S.
sanctions that target Iran's central bank, the head of the
traders' union said in a report on Wednesday.
Countries that buy Iranian crude have until June 28 to
reduce their Iranian oil imports or their financial institutions
could be blocked from U.S. markets.