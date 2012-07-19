WASHINGTON, July 19 The United States warned the
maritime industry on Thursday that Iranian ships were still
using other country's flags in an attempt to evade Western
sanctions against the country.
Sierra Leone is the latest country to revoke its flag for a
vessel controlled by the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines
(IRISL), which is on the U.S. blacklist for its involvement in
Iran's weapons program.
The United States and the European Union have implemented
tough sanctions against Iran in an attempt to stop the country
from acquiring nuclear weapons.
The U.S. penalties forced Iran's major trading partners to
reduce their Iranian crude imports. The EU enacted a ban from
July 1 on insuring ships carrying Iranian oil that has also
crimped Tehran's oil exports.
The United States said port authorities had to be on the
look out for fabricated vessel registration and phony flags.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Jackie Frank)