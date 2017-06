U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey speaks at the Policy Exchange in Westminster, central London, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT The top U.S. military officer told Reuters on Wednesday he did not know whether Israel would alert the United States ahead of time if it decided to take military action against Iran.

General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also acknowledged differences in perspective between the United States and Israel over the best way to handle Iran and its nuclear program.

