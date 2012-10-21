* White House has denied NY Times report on possible talks
* Israel deputy PM says believes U.S. denial
By Ori Lewis
JERUSALEM, Oct 21 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said on Sunday he didn't know about any U.S. plans to
talk bilaterally with Iran, saying tougher sanctions and a
"credible military option" were the best ways to peacefully halt
Tehran's nuclear programme.
The White House had earlier denied a New York Times report
that Washington and Tehran had agreed in principle to hold
bilateral negotiations to halt what the West fears is a plan by
the Islamic Republic to develop nuclear weapons.
Addressing reporters at a civil defence drill to rehearse
for a possible earthquake, Netanyahu accused Iran of having used
talks with world powers in the past as a ruse "to drag its feet
and to gain time to advance its nuclear weapons programme."
"Israel doesn't know about these contacts and I can't
confirm that they actually have taken place," Netanyahu said of
the report about possible direct contacts between Washington and
Tehran.
The New York Times said Iran had insisted that talks with
Washington not begin until after a Nov. 6 presidential election
determines whether President Barack Obama will serve a second
term or if challenger Mitt Romney will succeed him.
Netanyahu said he thought "the best way to resolve
peacefully the question of Iran's nuclear programme is through
even tougher sanctions and a credible military option."
He said that "in the last year alone" Iran had enriched
thousands of kilograms of uranium. "I don't see any reason why
they wouldn't continue in that same way if they open up talks
with the U.S.," Netanyahu said.
ISRAEL SAYS BELIEVES U.S. DENIAL
Israel has said in the past it could use military force to
prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and has disagreed
with Washington about when Tehran might cross the "red line" and
acquire such a capability.
Netanyahu told the United Nations last month that Tehran
would arrive at that point only next spring or summer, in what
appeared to be an Israeli signal that any military action could
wait.
Israeli Vice Prime Minister Moshe Yaalon had suggested in
earlier remarks that Israel would not object to any U.S. talks
with Iran on the nuclear issue.
"(Israel) doesn't oppose this," said Yaalon. "If Iran stops
its military nuclear project as a result of direct contacts with
the United States, we will be the first to welcome this."
But he said that as far as Israel was aware, Iran's supreme
leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, opposed direct talks with
Washington.
"I believe the White House denial," Yaalon said.
Iran also denied any involvement in talks with the U.S. "We
don't have any discussions or negotiations with America,"
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said.
Tehran rejects U.S. and Western accusations it is developing
nuclear weapons and says it is enriching uranium for purely
peaceful purposes.
Last week, Netanyahu praised the European Union for
tightening sanctions on Iran, saying such measures were having a
strong impact on the Iranian economy.