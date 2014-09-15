PARIS, Sept 15 The United States on Monday ruled
out any possibility of future military coordination with Iran in
a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State fighters but held out
the prospect of separate talks with Tehran on Iraq, describing
the jihadists as a "serious threat" to Iran and the region.
The comments follow a statement by Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Twitter on Monday in which he
dismissed as hollow and self-serving U.S. efforts to build a
coalition against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, and
rejected what he called a "U.S. offer to Iran" on Islamic State.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Paski acknowledged
U.S. and Iranian officials have discussed the crisis in Iraq on
the sidelines of separate negotiations about the Iranian nuclear
program in Vienna in June, but she said the United States was
not coordinating militarily with Iran.
"I am not going to outline every diplomatic discussion. But
we are not and will not coordinate militarily," she said in a
statement.
"We will be continuing those talks on the nuclear issue
later this week in New York. There may be another opportunity on
the margins in the future to discuss Iraq," she said.
Iran says it backs the Syrian and Iraqi governments in their
fight against the insurgents, but Tehran has not been included
in a coalition being assembled by Washington mostly from Arab
and Western states that will target the armed group.
"American officials' comments on forming an anti-Islamic
State (alliance) are blank, hollow and self-serving, and
contradictions in their behaviours and statements attest to this
fact," Khamenei told state television earlier on Monday.
On his Twitter feed, Khamenei said the U.S. goal in planning
a war on Islamic State was to dominate the region and turn Iraq
and Syria into "Pakistan, where it can commit #crimes whenever
it wants".
"I rejected US offer to #Iran abt #ISIS because US has
corrupted its hands in this issue," he said, referring to
Islamic State by an alternative acronym.
It was unclear to what offer he was referring.
Kerry said last week it would be inappropriate for Iran to
join the coalition, repeating the U.S. view that Tehran is a
state sponsor of terrorism. Iran denies that charge.
Members of the U.S.-led coalition met in Paris on Monday to
discuss their campaign, with French President Francois Hollande
calling for united international action to tackle what he termed
a global the threat from jihadists.
