By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 20
NEW YORK, July 20 A federal appeals court said
on Wednesday the U.S. government cannot seize a midtown
Manhattan office tower originally built by the Shah of Iran,
whose owners it claimed were fronts for the Iranian government.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said hundreds of
victims of "terrorist acts" linked to Iran could not force the
owners of 650 Fifth Avenue to pay unsatisfied money judgments
they had won against that country, finding no proof that the
owners and Iran were legally one and the same.
Both decisions were written by Circuit Judge Richard Wesley
for a unanimous three-judge panel, and totaled 145 pages.
They overturned rulings by U.S. District Judge Katherine
Forrest against the nonprofit Alavi Foundation, which promotes
Islamic culture and the Persian language, and 650 Fifth Avenue
Co, of which Alavi is a 60 percent owner.
The owners had claimed they were given no chance to show why
they should not be held liable. Iran was not a defendant in the
lawsuits, which were returned to Forrest's courtroom, including
for a possible trial in the government's forfeiture case.
"We are very pleased," Daniel Ruzumna, a lawyer for the
owners, said in an email. "We look forward to vindicating our
clients' rights and interests at trial."
Lawyers for the victims and the office of U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara in Manhattan did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The 36-story building in question is located near
Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick's Cathedral, and would likely
fetch hundreds of millions of dollars in a sale.
In seeking the forfeiture of that building, several other
properties and various bank accounts, authorities accused Alavi
of engaging in money laundering that violated U.S. sanctions
against Iran, and knowing that the building's minority owner
Assa Corp was backed by state-controlled Bank Melli.
But Wesley said Forrest failed to properly review evidence
that demonstrated a "genuine dispute" as to whether Alavi knew
of Bank Melli's control over Assa.
He also said Forrest did not properly consider whether
authorities had waited too long to seek a forfeiture, and that
the judge was too quick to admit evidence they obtained by
search warrant.
In the victims' case, Wesley said Forrest erred in finding
that the building's owners could under the federal Foreign
Sovereign Immunities Act qualify as Iran itself, or be deemed
its agents or instrumentalities.
The appeals directed Forrest to examine whether the victims
could seek to enforce their money judgments under another law,
the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act.
The cases are In re: 650 Fifth Avenue and Related
Properties, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-2027; and
Kirschenbaum et al v. 650 Fifth Avenue and Related Properties in
the same court, No. 14-1963.
