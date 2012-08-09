WASHINGTON Aug 9 A U.S. guided-missile
destroyer rescued 10 Iranian seamen from a burning dhow in the
Gulf of Oman and was providing them with medical care while
working to coordinate their return home, the U.S. Navy said on
Thursday.
Crew members from the USS James E. Williams rescued the
mariners on Wednesday after they were forced to abandon their
burning vessel. The dhow was flying an Iranian flag and all the
crew members said they were Iranian, the Navy said.
The Iranian seamen were receiving medical treatment aboard
the destroyer while awaiting transfer to the aircraft carrier
USS Enterprise, which was coordinating their repatriation, the
Navy said.
U.S. warships have rendered aid to Iranian mariners in the
region on several different occasions over the past year,
despite escalating tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and
sometimes threatening rhetoric between the two countries.
The USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier strike group
rescued 13 Iranian fishermen in January who had been held
hostage by suspected Somali pirates for more than a month.
That rescue happened just days after Iran warned the carrier
not to return the Gulf. U.S. carriers have entered and departed
the Gulf since then without incident.
The United States has led an international effort to impose
ever tighter sanctions on Iran over its nuclear enrichment
program, which Washington believes is for weapons purposes but
Tehran insists is for energy.
(Reporting By David Alexander; editing by Christopher Wilson)