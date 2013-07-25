WASHINGTON, July 25 The United States on
Thursday expanded the list of medical devices that can be
exported to Iran without special permission, as it seeks to show
support for humanitarian needs in a country that has been hit
hard by Western sanctions.
The United States and its European allies have tightened
their economic sanctions on Iran to pressure the government to
rein in its nuclear program, which the West suspects aims to
produce a bomb. Iran says the program is for peaceful purposes
such as generating electricity and making medical isotopes.
Iran's election of a relative moderate, Hassan Rouhani, last
month has raised some hopes for a resolution of the long-running
dispute over Iran's nuclear intentions.
U.S. officials have said they have tried to sanction Iran
without unduly harming ordinary Iranians, granting licenses, for
example, to U.S. companies that want to export pharmaceuticals,
medical devices, food and other humanitarian goods to Iran.
But acknowledging the difficulties some companies still
face, the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday expanded the list
of items that are permitted for export without a special
application, adding devices like electrocardiograph and dialysis
machines.
David Cohen, the Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence, said the wider list should allow these
medical supplies to get to Iranians more quickly.
"Safeguarding humanitarian trade is an important element of
our policy (towards Iran)," Cohen said. "We will continue to
apply powerful pressure on Iran while taking steps to ensure
that we do not impact the humanitarian needs of the Iranian
population."
Sanctions lawyers have said the blacklisting of Iran's major
banks has made it extremely difficult to find smaller Iranian
banks able to conduct licensed transactions for humanitarian
goods, as well as international banks willing to deal with them.
Exports of U.S. pharmaceuticals to Iran were cut in half
last year compared to 2011, a sign sanctions could be taking
their toll on Iranians' access to basic medical supplies.
Government hospitals and pharmacies in Iran late last year
also reported a widespread lack of drugs to treat cancer,
multiple sclerosis, blood disorders and other serious
conditions.
Cohen said the U.S. Treasury Department has met with many
pharmaceutical and medical supply companies to explain how to
work around sanctions.
Also on Thursday, the Treasury issued new guidelines
clarifying that foreign financial institutions may process
transactions for humanitarian goods without running afoul of
U.S. law.
"We expect that today's actions... will ease lingering
concern about the export to Iran of medicine and medical
equipment," Cohen said.
The U.S. Treasury has said that Iran's government is largely
to blame for any difficulty Iranians face in getting medical
supplies, as the government gave its Health Ministry too little
foreign currency to pay for medical imports.
Under U.S. sanctions, Iran's government can use the money it
gets from oil imports to China, India and other buyers only for
bilateral trade or humanitarian goods, including medical
supplies.
Cohen said Iran has plenty of money for all the medical
supplies it needs.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Doina Chiacu)