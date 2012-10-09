* Congress considering broader sanctions on Iran
* Turkey takes 90 percent of Iran's natgas exports
* Natural gas markets regional, not global, unlike oil
By Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 A reduction in natural gas
exports from Iran would not have much impact on world energy
markets, but could hurt Turkey and part of Azerbaijan, according
to a U.S. report due to be released on Tuesday.
The report is designed to be used by the U.S. administration
as it considers whether to broaden sanctions on Iran over its
disputed nuclear program to include sales of natural gas.
"The potential global impacts of restricting Iranian gas
exports are limited," the U.S. Energy Information Administration
report said.
The report, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters ahead of
its publication, was required by the latest U.S. sanctions law
against Iran signed in August.
The United States and other Western nations have targeted
Iran's energy sector for sanctions as an effort to cut off
revenues it believes Iran is using to build nuclear weapons.
Tehran has insisted its program is for civilian purposes.
The European Union is poised to ban imports of Iranian gas,
a measure it may formally adopt at a meeting of foreign
ministers on Oct. 15.
"The (EIA) report gives cover for the administration to
broaden sanctions to cover natural gas exports," said Mark
Dubowitz, the head of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies,
an advocate for stronger sanctions on Iran.
Iran has large reserves of natural gas, but its current
exports go mainly to Turkey, which buys more than 90 percent of
the output under long term contracts. Armenia and Azerbaijan
purchase 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
"Clearly, Turkey would be placed in a very difficult
position in the event that it is unable to continue importing
Iranian natural gas," the EIA said.
A prolonged period without access to Iran's natural gas
could "have a major disruptive effect" on Turkish industry, home
heating and power generation, the report said.
Congress is also considering tweaks to a U.S. sanctions law
that could blacklist a broader range of Iran's energy sector.