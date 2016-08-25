Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
WASHINGTON Aug 25 A U.S. Navy ship fired three warning shots after an Iranian fast-attack craft approached and circled two U.S. Navy ships and a Kuwaiti vessel in the northern Gulf on Wednesday, CNN reported on Thursday.
It said the U.S. ship fired the shots into the water after the Iranian ship did not leave after a brief radio conversation, CNN said, citing U.S. officials. The United States on Wednesday had reported another incident in which it said Iranian vessels harassed a U.S. warship near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
May 18 National Grid Plc said full-year adjusted operating profit rose 14 percent, helped by strong growth in its UK power transmission units and "favourable timing" in the UK and U.S. businesses partly related to the weather.