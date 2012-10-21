* Says U.S. will continue to work with P5+1 group
* Times report had said talks would begin after election
* Obama, Romney to face off in foreign policy debate on
Monday
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 The New York Times reported
on Saturday that the United States and Iran have agreed in
principle to hold one-on-one negotiations on Iran's nuclear
program but the White House quickly denied that any talks had
been set.
The Times, quoting unnamed Obama administration officials,
said earlier on Saturday the two sides had agreed to bilateral
negotiations after secret exchanges between U.S. and Iranian
officials. The newspaper later said the agreement was "in
principle."
The White House quickly denied the report, which came two
days before President Barack Obama is due to face Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney in a debate focused on foreign
policy.
"It's not true that the United States and Iran have agreed
to one-on-one talks or any meeting after the American
elections," National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor
said in a statement.
"We continue to work with the P5+1 on a diplomatic solution
and have said from the outset that we would be prepared to meet
bilaterally."
The P5+1 group is composed of the permanent members of the
U.N. Security Council - the United States, Britain, China,
France and Russia - plus Germany.
Iran had insisted the talks with Washington not begin until
after the Nov. 6 U.S. election determines whether Obama will
serve a second term or whether Romney will succeed him, the
Times said.
The New York Times report looked likely to fan campaign
debate over foreign policy, where Romney has been hitting Obama
with charges that he has been an ineffective leader who has left
the country vulnerable.
The Obama administration counters that it has pressed hard
on all major security challenges while at the same time winding
down unpopular and expensive wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
But tensions with Iran continue to simmer, leading many
analysts to say it is the largest security issue facing the
United States and a potential flashpoint for broader conflict in
the Middle East.
TWO TRACKS, FEW RESULTS
The United States has been working with the P5+1 to pressure
Iran on its nuclear program but with few results. The United
States and other Western powers have charged that Iran's nuclear
program is aimed at developing nuclear weapons, but Tehran
insists the program is for peaceful purposes.
Israel has said it would use military force to prevent Iran
from becoming a nuclear power but has in the past had
differences with Washington over when Tehran would actually
cross the "red line" to nuclear capability.
The Times story quoted an unnamed senior administration
official as saying the United States had reached the agreement
for bilateral talks with senior Iranian officials who report to
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
But the White House said the Obama administration was intent
on its current "two-track" course, which involves both
diplomatic engagement and a tightening network of international
sanctions to pressure Iran.
"The president has made clear that he will prevent Iran from
getting a nuclear weapon, and we will do what we must to achieve
that," Vietor's statement said.
"It has always been our goal for sanctions to pressure Iran
to come in line with its obligations. The onus is on the
Iranians to do so, otherwise they will continue to face
crippling sanctions and increased pressure."
"NON-STARTERS" THUS FAR
The P5+1 has held a series of inconclusive meetings with
Iranian officials in the past year. In July, U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton said Tehran's proposals to date had been
"non-starters."
While Western officials say there is still time to
negotiate, they also have been ratcheting up sanctions, which
are contributing to mounting economic problems in Iran.
The United States has expressed a willingness for talks
narrowly focused on specific issues, preferably on the sidelines
of multilateral negotiations. But Iran has been pressing for
broader direct negotiations that include other regional issues
including Syria and Bahrain - something the United States
opposes.
"We've always seen the nuclear issue as independent," the
administration official told the Times, speaking on condition of
anonymity because of the delicacy of the matter. "We're not
going to allow them to draw a linkage."
The Times included the White House denial in a subsequent
version of its story and said reports of the agreement had
circulated among a small group of diplomats involved with Iran.
Even if the two sides sit down, American officials worry
Iran could prolong the negotiations to try to forestall military
action and enable it to complete key elements of its nuclear
program, particularly at underground sites, the Times said.
Any talks would open a diplomatic window for the United
States and Israel that could provide strategic cover should they
see the need for military action down the road.
"It would be unconscionable to go to war if we haven't had
such discussions," R. Nicholas Burns, who led negotiations with
Tehran as undersecretary of state in the George W. Bush
administration, told the Times.