WASHINGTON, June 15 The No. 2 U.S. diplomat will
travel to Vienna this week to take part in talks over Iran's
nuclear program, the State Department said on Sunday.
In a statement, the State Department said Deputy Secretary
of State Bill Burns would be among the U.S. officials taking
part in the latest round of nuclear talks, which include six
world powers and Iran and are scheduled for Monday to Friday.
The participation of Burns, who led secret U.S.-Iranian
negotiations that helped bring about a Nov. 24 interim nuclear
agreement between Iran and the major powers, could signal that
the United States is intensifying efforts to break a logjam in
the nuclear talks.
(Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Peter Cooney)