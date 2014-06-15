(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The No. 2 U.S. diplomat will
travel to Vienna this week to take part in talks over Iran's
nuclear program, the State Department said on Sunday.
In a statement, the State Department said Deputy Secretary
of State Bill Burns would be among the U.S. officials taking
part in the latest round of nuclear talks, which include six
world powers and Iran and are scheduled for Monday to Friday.
The participation of Burns, who led secret U.S.-Iranian
negotiations that helped bring about a Nov. 24 interim nuclear
agreement between Iran and the major powers, could signal that
the United States is intensifying efforts to break a logjam in
the nuclear talks.
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China set a July 20 deadline to reach a comprehensive
agreement in an interim deal they reached in Geneva last
November.
The latest round of negotiations in Vienna last month ran
into difficulty when it became clear the number of centrifuges
Iran wants to maintain was well beyond what would be acceptable
to the West.
Iran says it needs to maintain domestic uranium enrichment
capability to produce fuel for planned nuclear power plants
without having to rely on foreign suppliers.
Some Western officials believe Iran will need many years to
build any nuclear power stations and that its goal in enriching
uranium is to be able to produce material for nuclear bombs, an
allegation Iran denies.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the world powers on
Saturday to reach a deal with Tehran by the July 20 deadline,
arguing that sanctions meant to restrict its atomic activity had
frayed beyond repair. He said the economic curbs had been
softened by his government's policy of detente and would "not be
rebuilt" even if no deal was reached.
