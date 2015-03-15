WASHINGTON, March 14 The White House warned
Republican Senators on Saturday that legislation requiring that
Congress approve any deal reached with Iran over its nuclear
capabilities could have a "profoundly negative impact" on
negotiations.
The warning in a letter from White House Chief of Staff
Dennis McDonough, sent days before the due date for a framework
of a deal that would limit Iran's nuclear capabilities, is the
latest sign of rising tension between the White House and
Republicans in Congress over the negotiations.
Republicans who oppose the negotiations say lifting
sanctions on Iran could enable its development of a nuclear
weapon and have proposed legislation that would require
Congressional approval of any deal.
The White House previously said President Barack Obama would
veto the proposed legislation.
This week, 47 Senate Republicans sent a letter to Iran
warning that any deal reached could be overturned by the next
U.S. president.
McDonough said Congress will ultimately have the power to
lift or continue sanctions on Iran, but that any legislation
requiring they approve the deal could be damaging to the talks.
"We believe that the legislation would likely have a
profoundly negative impact on the ongoing negotiations -
emboldening hard-liners, inviting a counter-productive response
from the Iranian majiles; differentiating the U.S. position from
our allies in the negotiations; and once again calling into
question our ability to negotiate this deal," McDonough wrote.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Robert Birsel)