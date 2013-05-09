By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 9 The United States has
blacklisted two companies it says helped Iran evade sanctions on
oil sales and slapped penalties on four Tehran-based firms it
says helped the Islamic Republic enrich uranium, the latest
efforts to pressure Iran's nuclear program.
"As long as Iran tries to evade our sanctions, we will
continue to expose their deceptive maneuvers," David Cohen, the
undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the
Treasury Department said in a news release.
The Treasury Department said on Thursday it blacklisted
Sambouk Shipping FZC, a United Arab Emirates based company it
says is tied to Dimitris Cambis, a Greek businessman the
department recently sanctioned.
The Treasury imposed sanctions on Cambis in March, saying he
secretly operated a shipping network on behalf of Tehran to
evade sanctions on Iran's oil sales.
On Thursday the department said Cambis used the recently
formed Sambouk Shipping to manage eight vessels he operates on
behalf of the National Iranian Tanker Company. The ships have
been used to execute ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian oil in
the Persian Gulf intended to obscure the origin of the oil, it
said.
Under the sanctions, U.S. citizens are prohibited from doing
business with Cambis and the shipping companies and any assets
they have under U.S. jurisdiction may be frozen.
Cambis has previously denied trading for Iran or the
involvement of his tankers in loading Iranian oil.
He could not be immediately reached on Thursday.
Sanctions introduced by the West last year aim to choke
funding of Iran's nuclear program by targeting its oil exports.
The sanctions halved Iran's oil exports last year, by more than
1 million barrels per day.
The United States and the European Union say Iran is
developing the ability to make nuclear weapons. Tehran denies
the charge, saying its nuclear program is strictly for power
generation and medical purposes.
The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on the
Iranian Venezuelan Bi-National Bank, saying it provided
financial services to a branch of Iran's military and helped
obscure oil deals. The department said the institution was
originally established as a joint venture between Iran and
Venezuela, but there is no evidence that Venezuela is still tied
to the Tehran-based bank.
In addition, the U.S. State Department sanctioned four
Tehran-based companies and one Iranian citizen it says helped
procure equipment for the nuclear program. The companies are
called Aluminat, Pars Amayesh Sanaat Kish and Pishro Systems
Research Company.
Parviz Khaki, the individual cited, has procured goods for
Iran's nuclear program that can be used to build, operate and
maintain gas centrifuges to enrich uranium, the State Department
said.
"We urge financial institutions to act in a manner that
preserves their access to the U.S. financial system by cutting
financial ties to these companies and individual," said Patrick
Ventrell, acting deputy spokesman at the State Department.
The Tehran-based companies and Khaki could not immediately
be reached for comment.
U.S. lawmakers aim to broaden sanctions ahead of elections
in Iran next month. A bipartisan group of senators introduced
legislation on Wednesday that would block Iran's access to its
foreign currency reserves held around the world, estimated to be
worth $60 billion to $100 billion.
Critics of the tightening of Western sanctions say the
penalties will not slow the nuclear program, as the damage they
wreak to Iran's economy pushes its leaders to continue funding
the program in defiance of the West.
