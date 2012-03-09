* General says weapon part of arsenal
* Panetta: Pentagon weighing options
WASHINGTON, March 8 A 30,000-pound
(13,600-kg) bunker buster bomb designed to smash
through some 200 feet (65 metres) of concrete before
exploding is a "great weapon" that could be used by
U.S. forces in a clash with Iran over its nuclear
program, an Air Force general said on Thursday.
Lieutenant General Herbert Carlisle, Air Force deputy chief
of staff for operations, said the massive ordnance penetrator,
which the military began receiving only last year, is part
of the U.S. arsenal available for strikes against countries
like Iran, which has some buried nuclear facilities.
"The massive ordnance penetrator is a great weapon. We are
continuing to improve that. It has great capability now and we
are continuing to make it better. It is part of our arsenal and
it will be a potential if we need it in that kind of
scenario," Carlisle told a conference on U.S. defense programs.
The Pentagon has begun working on military options if
sanctions and diplomacy fail to prevent Tehran from building a
nuclear weapon.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told the National Journal in
an interview on Thursday that planning had been going on "for a
long time."
Major powers are increasingly concerned about Iran's nuclear
enrichment program, which they view as an attempt to build an
atomic weapon. But Tehran says it is meant for
peaceful energy production.
Israel also is worried about potential for Iran to acquire
nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a
visit to Washington this week that time was running out for
diplomacy and sanctions.
"HELL OF A BIGGER IMPACT"
Panetta, who has said diplomacy and sanctions should be
given more time, told the National Journal he did not think
Israel had decided whether to order a high-risk raid on Iran's
nuclear sites.
He said the United States was committed to preventing Iran
from acquiring atomic weapons and would have a greater impact
than Israel if it decided force was necessary.
"If they decided to do it there's no question that it would
have an impact, but I think it's also clear that if the United
States did it we would have a hell of a bigger impact," Panetta
said.
The tough rhetoric from the Pentagon came despite
President Barack Obama's effort this week to tamp down "loose
talk" and "bluster" about possible military action, saying there
was still an opportunity for diplomacy.
Carlisle also told the Credit
Suisse-McAleese defense conference that a conflict with Syria or
Iran could see U.S. military operations influenced by new
tactical thinking at the Pentagon known as Air-Sea Battle.
That approach aims to take advantage of highly
networked and integrated U.S. forces.
Carlisle said the tactics focus on operating in multiple
domains, from air and sea to space and cyberspace,
while networking and integrating information from the different
areas, like satellites and sensors on stealth fighters and
unmanned aircraft.
"There's a space capability, there's a cyber capability,
there's fifth-generation, low-signature force capability," he
said.
"All those things are on the table and being thought about
as we do this operational planning," Carlisle added, noting that
Syria and Iran have developed significant defenses aimed at
keeping potential attackers at a distance, a strategy Air-Sea
Battle was designed to circumvent.
Carlisle said cyberspace could be a factor in a conflict
with the two countries.
"All of the leadership has said nothing is off the table
with respect to what we would employ and use," he said.
(Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Xavier Briand;
Desking by Eric Walsh)