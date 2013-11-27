WASHINGTON Nov 26 Americans back last weekend's
nuclear deal with Iran by a 2-to-1 margin and are very wary of
the United States resorting to military action against Tehran
even if the historic diplomatic effort falls through, a
Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.
The findings were rare good news in the polls for President
Barack Obama, whose approval ratings have dropped in recent
weeks because of the botched rollout of his signature healthcare
reform law.
According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, 44 percent of
Americans support the interim deal reached between Iran and six
world powers in Geneva, and 22 percent oppose it.
While indicating little trust among Americans toward Iranian
intentions, the survey also underscored a strong desire to avoid
new U.S. military entanglements after long, costly wars in Iraq
and Afghanistan.
Even if the Iran deal fails, 49 percent want the United
States to increase sanctions and 31 percent think it should
launch further diplomacy. But only 20 percent want U.S. military
force to be used against Iran.
The precision of Reuters/Ipsos online polls is measured
using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll - which was
conducted from Sunday through Tuesday with 591 respondents - has
a credibility interval of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
