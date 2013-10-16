(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Timothy Gardner and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Any easing by Washington of
sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran taking steps to scale
back its nuclear program is likely to be fleeting and symbolic,
with any moves for bigger concessions likely to be blocked by
Congress.
At talks in Geneva on the nuclear program with six world
powers on Tuesday, Iran's negotiators presented a proposal on
defusing a decade-old standoff. But both sides said it was too
early to talk of a breakthrough
Even if Iran promises to take serious steps, it is unlikely
to satisfy key members of the U.S. Congress, which generally
takes a harder line on Iran than President Barack Obama's
administration.
Lawmakers including Robert Menendez, the chairman of the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have signaled they want
Tehran to stop even low-level enrichment of uranium used in
generating power before they would take steps to wind down
existing sanctions, or even agree not to put through tougher
ones.
"Sanctions relief is easier said than done," said Ali Vaez,
an Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group, an
organization that seeks to prevent and resolve conflict.
"Without a fundamental reorientation of Iran's approach, a
significant relaxation in sanctions is not in the cards."
The sanctions Washington would likely wind down first are
morsels such as easing restrictions on medical supplies, travel
and the sale of spare airplane parts and service for U.S.-built
aircraft in Iran.
"Many of these are low impact, they are not going to turn
Iran's economy around," said Greg Theilmann, a fellow at the
Arms Control Association, and a former top intelligence official
at the State Department.
"But it's important to at least know there are a number of
things that can be done to show U.S. bona fides if the Iranians
show that they are willing to take significant steps in the
direction of what the U.S. and other parties say they have to
do," he said.
Deadly crashes of aging aircraft owned by Iranian airlines
have become common and Iranian officials say their inability to
buy new Western-built planes and parts have led to more than
1,700 deaths since those sanctions began in 1995.
Allowing access to U.S. aircraft parts could help improve
relations between the two countries as negotiators work on more
difficult sanctions that are crippling Iran's economy.
PROPERTY, BANK ACCOUNTS
A congressional aide suggested sanctions on Iran's property
and accounts in the United States - estimated to be worth
billions of dollars - on oil transactions, and access to the
banking system could be relaxed in stages over many months, if
Iran were to make verified major concessions.
"You could restore access for a defined number of Iranian
banks, as opposed to all of them, put limits on the size of the
transactions that could be processed," the aide said. "You can
calibrate it all kinds of different ways."
With Iran indicating a new willingness to engage with its
adversaries, the chief U.S. negotiator at the Geneva talks on
Tuesday held a rare bilateral discussion with Tehran's
delegates, described by a senior U.S. official as "useful."
Hopes for a deal on Iran's nuclear ambitions rose when Obama
spoke by telephone last month with Iran's new president, Hassan
Rouhani, a self-described moderate. It was the highest level
contact between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic
Revolution that led to students taking Americans hostage in the
U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
The Democratic president could also exercise temporary
waivers of sanctions on oil sales that have slashed Iran's crude
exports by more than 1 million barrels per day since 2011,
depriving the country of billions of dollars worth of sales per
month.
With a waiver, Obama could suspend sanctions for 120 days
before they kick in again.
"You have to ask yourself what's the way to offer sanctions
relief that's reversible if Iran reneges on its parts of any
bargain," said Michael Singh, a managing director at The
Washington Institute, who was a senior director for Middle
Eastern affairs under former President George W. Bush.
But even waivers could risk a backlash from Congress, at a
time when Obama already has his hands full with fiscal fights
with Republicans that have brought the United States to the
brink of a debt default.
Pressuring Iran is one of the rare issues both Democrats and
Republicans agree upon and powerful pro-Israel lobbying groups
hold great sway among lawmakers from both parties who worry
Obama will give up too much in the current nuclear talks.
Temporary U.S. waivers on major sanctions on oil and banking
access are unlikely to immediately prompt meaningful and
irreversible Iranian concessions. But if sanctions are relaxed
in stages over time, it could lead to progress on a longer-term
basis.
Washington and its allies believe Tehran is developing the
ability to make a nuclear weapon; Tehran says the program is for
generating power and medical devices.
Complicating the matter, not all U.S. sanctions are tied to
the nuclear issue. Some also deal with Iran's human rights
record and sponsorship of militant groups such as Hezbollah.
