* Firms from China, S. Korea, India, S. Africa active-GAO
* Report to Congress was required by Aug sanctions law
* GAO did not determine whether investments were
sanctionable
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 At least seven companies from
China, India, South Korea and South Africa continued to have
investments in Iran's oil and gas sectors in 2012 even as Tehran
came under international scrutiny for its nuclear ambitions, a
U.S. government watchdog said on Friday.
A new U.S. law signed in August gave the Obama
administration the authority to sanction firms that help Iran
develop its energy resources, a key source of revenue for the
country.
For a report to Congress required under that August law, the
U.S. Government Accountability Office reviewed publicly
available reports and data, and contacted the companies involved
to check whether they have stepped back from Iran.
"We did not attempt to determine whether the activities for
which the firms are listed in our reports met the legal criteria
for sanctionable activities," the GAO said, noting the State
Department is responsible for those types of determinations.
The State Department reviewed the report ahead of its
publication but declined comment, the GAO said.
The United States and European Union have targeted Iran's
energy sector for sanctions, an effort to pressure Iran to stop
pursuing nuclear weapons. Iran has said its nuclear program is
for peaceful purposes.
The United States requires buyers of Iranian oil to make
significant cuts to their oil purchases, or risk being cut off
from the U.S. financial system.
Most of the companies still involved in Iran's energy sector
are from countries that on Friday received six-month waivers
called "exceptions" to the sanctions because they have reduced
oil trade.
Chinese activity included Sinopec's 51
percent stake in Iran's Yadavaran oil field, and China National
Petroleum Corp's interest in a project to develop the Azadegan
field, the GAO said.
South Korea's Daelim Industrial Co is helping
develop the South Pars gas fields and is also involved in a
liquefied natural gas project at Tombak, the report said.
Three Indian companies with stakes in the Farsi Block gas
field -- Indian Oil Corp Ltd, ONGC Videsh Ltd
and Oil India Ltd -- told the GAO that their
exploration service contracts had expired and they had no plans
to pursue further work on the project.
South Africa's Sasol has been active in a joint
venture in Iran but recently stated it is trying to divest, the
GAO said.
There were another eight companies from China, Malaysia,
India, Croatia and Venezuela whose recent involvement in Iran
was difficult to confirm, the GAO said. The companies did not
all respond to the GAO's questions.
The GAO also examined whether foreign firms were selling
refined petroleum products to Iran -- another activity now
sanctionable under U.S. laws.
Syria's Sytrol has been reported to have sold gasoline to
Iran, and was sanctioned by the United States on Aug. 10.
The GAO found 12 of 17 firms had stopped selling petroleum
products to Iran. The watchdog said it could not confirm whether
an additional four firms from China and Venezuela were still
active in the market.