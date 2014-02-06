WASHINGTON The Obama administration targeted a host of businesses across Europe and the Middle East on Thursday for evading U.S. sanctions against Iran, the Treasury Department said.

The actions prohibit the companies, as well as a number of individuals, from carrying out financial transactions under U.S. jurisdiction. The Treasury said the businesses and individuals were located in Turkey, Spain, Germany, Georgia, Afghanistan, Iran, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.

Some were helping Iran evade sanctions on imports of oil as well as nuclear and military technologies, while others were associated with Iran-sponsored activities in Syria and Afghanistan, the Treasury said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jason Lange)