WASHINGTON May 16 Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid will ask the U.S. Senate to approve a new package of oil and economic sanctions on Thursday to pressure Iran to abandon its nuclear program, a Democratic leadership aide told Reuters.

The bill has several small revisions from measures passed in February by the Senate Banking Committee, the aide said, noting the revised bill has received strong support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful pro-Israel lobby group. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)