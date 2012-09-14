WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The United States has
renewed 180-day exceptions on Iran sanctions for Japan and 10
European Union nations due to their continued reductions of
purchases of Iranian crude oil, Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Friday.
Clinton said the exceptions would apply to Japan, Belgium,
the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the
Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Clinton, in a statement, noted that the European Union had
imposed a full ban on Iranian crude oil and petroleum products
as of July 1, and said Japan had also taken significant steps to
cut purchases from Iran, which she said was "especially notable
considering the extraordinary energy challenges it has faced in
the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster."