* Congress asked Treasury to look for link
* Ruling will 'stigmatize' NIOC, sanctions lawyer says
* Treasury did not find link with oil tanker company
By Timothy Gardner and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The U.S. government
officially linked Iran's state oil company to the country's
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Monday, a determination
that enables Washington to apply new sanctions on foreign banks
dealing with the company.
The Treasury Department determined that the National Iranian
Oil Company, one of the world's largest oil exporters, is "an
agent or affiliate" of the IRGC, which the United States has
long put under sanctions for terrorism and human rights abuses.
The U.S. Congress directed Treasury to determine whether
Iran's oil and tanker companies were linked to the IRGC as part
of a new package of sanctions signed into law in August.
Adam Szubin, the head of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets
Control, told Congress in a letter that the IRGC's influence has
grown in the oil company, a petroleum and natural gas producer
based in Tehran, and throughout Iran's energy sector.
Iran's elite guard force has recently been coordinating a
campaign to sell Iranian oil in an effort to evade Western
sanctions, specifically the EU's Iranian oil embargo that went
into force in July, the Treasury Department said.
But Szubin said there was not enough information at this
time to conclude that the National Iranian Tanker Company was
also linked to the IRGC.
Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat who helped craft the
sanctions law, urged the Obama administration to continue
investigating whether Iran's elite guards are linked to the oil
tanker company.
U.S. backers of sanctions applauded the ruling, part of
Washington's wider net of oil-related sanctions aimed at choking
funding to Iran's nuclear program. The West says Iran is
developing weapons, but Tehran says its nuclear program is
purely for civilian purposes.
"Oil transactions with NIOC directly support the IRGC's role
in Iran's nuclear-weapons program and its support for
terrorism," Representative Howard Berman, the top Democrat on
the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.
NOT WORTH THE DOWNSIDE
While U.S. companies already are prohibited from buying
Iranian oil, the new determination means the United States can
impose further sanctions on any foreign bank that facilitates
transactions with NIOC, according to the sanctions law.
But the new penalties will not apply to countries that have
been granted "exceptions," or waivers, to the sanctions because
they have significantly cut their purchases of Iranian oil.
The United States this year issued 180-day waivers for all
of Iran's major crude buyers. This month it renewed waivers for
Japan and 10 EU countries, while exceptions for China and India
are due to be reviewed in coming months.
A sanctions lawyer said the determination could make foreign
banks skittish about taking on business that while technically
allowed, could hurt ties with the U.S. government or U.S. banks.
"To me, the more significant impact is the stigmatization of
NIOC," said Behn Dayanim, a lawyer with Axinn, Veltrop &
Harkrider LLP in Washington who advises clients on U.S.
sanctions law.
"The upside isn't worth the downside if you actually end up
inadvertently committing a violation," Dayanim said in an
interview.