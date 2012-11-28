* Would punish foreign banks for more types of Iran dealings
* Could be attached to annual defense policy bill
* Would stop "Turkey's game of gold for natural gas"-aide
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 New sanctions aimed at
reducing global trade with Iran in the energy, shipping and
metals sectors may soon be considered by the U.S. Senate as part
of an annual defense policy bill, senators and aides said on
Tuesday.
The sanctions legislation, which has not yet been unveiled,
comes during a crowded calendar as the Senate races to deal with
deficit reduction, the defense bill and other pressing issues by
the end of the year.
The package would build on current U.S. sanctions, passed
almost a year ago, that have slashed Iran's oil revenues. The
goal is to pressure Tehran to stop efforts to enrich uranium to
levels that could be used in weapons.
Tehran has said its nuclear program is strictly for civilian
purposes.
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez and Republican Mark Kirk
have crafted new sanctions that would punish foreign banks that
handle transactions for a broad sector of industries, including
shipping, ports, ship building and more types of energy.
"Our significant effort right now is in pursuing areas of
the economy that can lead to proliferation - energy, shipping,
to mention a few," Menendez said in a brief hallway interview.
U.S. persons and companies have long been barred from doing
business with Iranian entities. These new sanctions apply to
foreign banks, threatening to ban them from the U.S. financial
system unless they cut their dealings with Iran.
Senator Carl Levin, the Democratic chairman of the Armed
Services Committee, said he was reviewing a draft version of the
sanctions and was amenable to the measures being added to the
defense bill.
"It's fine with me," Levin said. "Going in, I favor
strengthening any way we can the sanctions against Iran."
The package seeks to ban financial transactions with any
person or organization blacklisted for their association with
the Iranian government, as well as sales of metallurgical coal
and precious metals, a congressional aide said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The sanctions would end "Turkey's game of gold for natural
gas," a senior Senate aide said, referring to reports that
Turkey has been paying for natural gas with gold due to
sanctions rules.
The legislation "would bring economic sanctions on Iran near
de facto trade embargo levels with the hope of speeding up the
date by which Iran's economy will collapse," the aide said.
The legislation will also impose new bans on insurance and
re-insurance for shipments of a broader range of goods, aides
said.