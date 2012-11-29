By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. Senate is set to
consider a broader set of economic sanctions on Iran's energy,
port, shipping and ship-building sectors, as lawmakers look for
new ways to pressure Tehran to stop efforts to enrich uranium to
levels that could be used in weapons.
It is the third time in a year that U.S. lawmakers have
looked for new ways to cut off revenues they believe fund Iran's
nuclear program, which Tehran has said is strictly for civilian
purposes.
The new sanctions, which could be voted on as early as
Thursday as part of an annual defense policy bill, would also
blacklist trade in a list of commodities such as aluminum and
steel used in the ship-building and nuclear sectors, according
to a copy of the measures reviewed by Reuters.
The sanctions were filed by Senators Robert Menendez, a
Democrat, and Mark Kirk, a Republican, who last year co-authored
new sanctions that curbed Iran's oil exports and hurt its
economy.
Exceptions to the sanctions would continue on oil for
importing countries that have made significant cuts to their
purchases, the draft bill said.
Natural gas purchases from Iran would be allowed if buyers
hold payments in accounts to be drawn on only for permissible
trade.
Food, agricultural commodities, medicine, medical devices
and humanitarian aid would also be exempt, the draft bill said.