* Decision on new waivers expected by Dec. 8
* Turkey said has not been asked for new cuts
* State Dept does not demand specific percentage cuts
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 The United States expects
countries that buy oil from Iran to further reduce their
purchases if they want to avoid U.S. sanctions, a State
Department source said on Wednesday.
"The law requires additional cuts so we expect buyers to
make additional cuts," a source at the State Department said
about the U.S. sanctions law signed a year ago by President
Barack Obama.
Under that law, banks in countries that buy oil from Iran
can be cut off from the U.S. financial system unless the
purchases are reduced.
China, India, Japan and South Korea and other countries got
six-month "exceptions" to the sanctions in June for reducing oil
shipments from Iran. The law says the cuts have to be
"significant" but does not dictate how deep they must be.
The sanctions are designed to make it harder for Iran to
fund its nuclear program, which Washington suspects is enriching
uranium to levels that could be used in weapons, a charge Iran
denies.
The architects of the sanctions legislation, Democratic
Senator Robert Menendez and Republican Senator Mark Kirk, have
urged the White House to require countries to reduce purchases
by about 18 percent before getting the next round of waivers.
The 18 percent level surfaced in March when the State
Department exempted Japan from sanctions, estimating that it had
cut purchases by 15 to 22 percent.
Carlos Pascual, the State Department's top energy diplomat,
and other U.S. officials have been having conversations with
Iran's top oil buyers as well as oil producers to see how the
buyers can tap alternative sources of oil.
DECISION BY DEC 8
The State Department is expected to decide by Dec. 8 whether
it will extend the six-month exceptions to the sanctions given
to India, Japan and South Korea and other buyers of Iranian
crude. The deadline for the decision for China and Singapore
comes later in the month.
A State Department fact sheet about the sanctions law says
the exceptions "can be renewed if the country continues to
significantly reduce its volume of crude oil purchases from Iran
in each subsequent 180-day period," implying cuts should be
deepened every six months.
While the department expects countries to keep reducing
purchases, considerations such as seasonal demand and conditions
in the market enter into the equation. Some countries require
more fuel in winter months, so the department considers
reductions over year-before levels, rather than comparing them
with cuts made in the last round.
Discussions the United States has with oil consuming
countries focus on long term supply, the State Department source
said. The department asks countries how they will cut purchases,
rather demanding that they cut by a certain percentage.
Turkey's oil minister said on Wednesday his country has not
received any new request from the United States to reduce its
level of crude purchases from Iran.
But the purchases seem to be falling. Turkish trade data in
November showed Turkey's crude imports from Iran fell by more
than 30 percent in October as Ankara turned to Iraq and Saudi
Arabia for supply. Turkey got the June exception after it cut
purchases by 20 percent.
A Senate aide said the law's requirements of deeper
reductions every six months is clear.
"While I find it very hard to believe the U.S. State
Department didn't remind our Turkish partners that U.S. law
requires them to continue significantly reducing toward a
permanent end to Iranian imports, U.S. law stands whether they
received a warning or not," said the aide, who did not want to
be identified given the sensitivity of U.S. talks with oil
consumer countries.