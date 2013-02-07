WASHINGTON Feb 7 Western sanctions on Iran
contributed to a drop in Iran's access to global sources of
capital last year, the U.S. Treasury department said in a report
to Congress.
Foreign banks cut their lending exposure to Iran by the
equivalent of $9.1 billion in 2012, down 53 percent, said the
report, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters on Thursday. The
report, which cited information from the Bank of International
Settlements, said broader international sanctions against Iran
and other perceived weaknesses in the investment climate in Iran
also contributed to the drop.
The United States and the EU have imposed sanctions on Iran
that aim to slow funding to Tehran's nuclear program. The West
says the program is developing nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran
denies.