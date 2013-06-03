WASHINGTON, June 3 The United States on Monday
ratcheted up its efforts to isolate Iran for its suspected
nuclear weapons program, targeting Tehran with currency and
auto-sector sanctions.
President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on foreign
financial institutions that conduct or facilitate significant
transactions in the Iranian rial, meant to further weaken a
currency that has already lost two-thirds of its dollar value
since late 2011 as a result of Western sanctions.
A senior administration official said the low level of the
rial was a key vulnerability for the Iranian government.
"The objective is to take aim at the rial and to make it as
unusable a currency as possible, which is all part and parcel of
our efforts to apply significant financial pressure on the
government of Iran," the official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said on a call with reporters.
In his ninth executive order against Iran, the president
also approved sanctions against people who do business with
Iran's auto sector, which the White House said was a major
source of revenue for Tehran. The sanctions go into effect on
July 1.
The United States and Western powers have imposed a series
of economic sanctions aimed at pressuring Iran into halting what
they say is a drive to build a nuclear weapon. Tehran says its
nuclear program is purely for generating power and for medical
devices.
Sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union
halved Iran's oil exports last year, depriving the government of
billions of dollars in revenue, increasing already high
inflation and hitting the rial's value.
The sanctions have hurt Iran's economy, but there is little
evidence they have slowed the nuclear program ahead of a
presidential election in Iran next week.
Restrictions on the auto industry, which traditionally
employs the most people after the oil and gas sector, also raise
fears it is ordinary Iranians that will be most harmed, analysts
said.
RAMPED UP SANCTIONS
Last week, the United States blacklisted eight companies in
Iran's petrochemical industry, and further restrictions go into
effect on July 1, with sanctions on the shipping and
ship-building industries and a ban on the transfer of gold or
any other precious metals to Iranian institutions and citizens.
"We hold the door open to a diplomatic solution that allows
Iran to rejoin the community of nations if they meet their
obligations," White House press secretary Jay Carney said in a
statement. "However, Iran must understand that time is not
unlimited. If the Iranian government continues down its current
path, there should be no doubt that the United States and our
partners will continue to impose increasing consequences."
The sanctions imposed on the rial on Monday included a ban
on maintaining significant accounts outside Iran denominated in
that currency. It is the first time that trade in the rial has
been targeted directly for sanctions, the White House said.
In a related action, Iranian sanctions will for the first
time target financial dealings with all Iranian government
officials, not just officials tied to the oil industry and
central bank, U.S. officials said.
U.S. sanctions on Iran have so far included an exception for
natural gas exports, which flow to several close U.S. allies,
including Turkey.
NEED MORE DIPLOMACY?
Critics of the sanctions say they only harden the resolve of
the Iranian government to continue funding the nuclear program.
For sanctions to work, they need to be accompanied by more
diplomacy, said Paul Pillar, a former CIA analyst.
"It's a fallacy to think that there is some point at which
so many sanctions have been implemented that the Iranians will
cry uncle," Pillar said. "They have no incentive to make
concessions unless they are led to believe that concessions will
bring significant sanctions relief."
Senior U.S. officials said there will be further sanctions
announced in the future to pressure Iran to negotiate about its
nuclear program.
Mark Dubowitz, the head of the Foundation for Defense of
Democracies, which advocates tougher policies on Iran, said
Washington will likely impose sanctions on the Islamic
Republic's construction, engineering, and heavy machinery
industries in coming weeks.
The U.S. Treasury Department in 2010 blacklisted the Khatam
al Anbiya industrial conglomerate, which is involved in those
industries and is controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Corps. Placing sanctions on the industries as a whole would
target investments and financing for the industries by companies
in foreign countries, Dubowitz said.