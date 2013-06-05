WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. State Department on
Wednesday renewed 180-day waivers on Iran sanctions for China,
India and seven other economies in exchange for their reducing
purchases of oil from Iran.
"The United States and the international community stand
shoulder to shoulder in maintaining pressure on the Iranian
regime until it fully addresses concerns about its nuclear
program," Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.
The sanctions are one of Washington's main strategies to
choke funding to Iran's nuclear program, which Western countries
suspect seeks to develop the ability to make weapons. Iran
insists the program is for peaceful purposes.
