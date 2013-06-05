(Adds background, details about other Washington efforts on
Iran)
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. State Department on
Wednesday renewed six-month waivers on Iran sanctions for China,
India and seven other economies in exchange for their agreeing
to reduce purchases of oil from Iran.
"The United States and the international community stand
shoulder to shoulder in maintaining pressure on the Iranian
regime until it fully addresses concerns about its nuclear
program," Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.
The waivers, which the State Department calls exceptions
mean that financial institutions in the consumer countries do
not risk being cut off from the U.S. financial system for the
next six months.
Sanctions are one of Washington's main strategies to choke
funding to Iran's nuclear program, which Western countries
suspect seeks to develop the ability to make weapons. Iran
insists the program is for peaceful purposes.
State Department and Treasury officials have pushed consumer
countries to "significantly reduce" their purchases of Iranian
oil without defining the volumes that have to be cut.
U.S. and EU sanctions more than halved Iran's oil shipments
last year, helping to devalue the rial, the country's currency,
and pushing up inflation. This May the sanctions drove the
Islamic Republic's crude exports to the lowest level in decades
according to industry sources and tanker tracking data.
Despite the damage the sanctions have done to its economy,
Iran's government has foreign currency reserves worth tens of
billions of dollars with which it can fund the nuclear program.
There is little evidence the sanctions have slowed the program
ahead of a presidential election in Iran next week.
President Barack Obama on Monday issued an executive order
imposing sanctions on foreign financial institutions that
facilitate deals in the rial, which has lost two-thirds of its
dollar value since late 2011.
Lawmakers in Congress also hope to pass legislation this
year that could further limit Iran's oil sales and reduce
Tehran's access to its foreign currency accounts, mostly held in
euros.
The other economies the State Department renewed waivers for
were South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka,
Turkey and Taiwan. Japan and 10 EU countries got waivers earlier
this spring.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)