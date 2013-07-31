WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. House of
Representatives easily passed a bill on Wednesday to tighten
sanctions on Iran, a move that came days before President-elect
Hassan Rouhani is sworn in.
The bill, which passed 400 to 20, would cut Iran's oil
exports by another 1 million barrels per day over a year, in an
attempt to cut funding to the Islamic Republic's disputed
nuclear program. It is the first sanctions bill to put a number
on exactly how much Iran's oil exports should be cut.
The measure still has to be passed in the Senate and signed
by President Barack Obama before becoming law. The Senate
Banking Committee is expected to introduce a similar bill in
September.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech)