(Adds details and quotes)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, July 31 The House of Representatives
easily passed a bill on Wednesday to tighten sanctions on Iran,
showing a strong message to Tehran over its disputed nuclear
program days before President-elect Hassan Rouhani is sworn in.
The vote also highlighted a growing divide between Congress
and the Obama administration on Iran policy ahead of talks on
the nuclear program in coming months. Iran insists the nuclear
program is purely for civilian purposes.
The bill, which passed 400 to 20, would cut Iran's oil
exports by another 1 million barrels per day over a year, in an
attempt to reduce the flow of funds to the nuclear program. It
is the first sanctions bill to put a number on exactly how much
Iran's oil exports would be cut.
Previous U.S. and EU sanctions have reduced Iran's oil
exports by more than half. The United States has worked with
Iran's top oil consumers including China, Japan and South Korea
to push them toward alternative suppliers of crude.
Oil prices have remained relatively steady, which has
allowed the efforts to continue, but some analysts say further
sanctions risk pushing up prices and damaging the economies of
U.S. allies.
The bill still has to be passed in the Senate and signed by
President Barack Obama before becoming law. The Senate Banking
Committee is expected to introduce a similar measure in
September, though it is uncertain whether the language to cut
exports by 1 million barrels a day will survive.
Critics of the bill said it shows an aggressive signal to
Iran that last month voted in Rouhani, a cleric many see as more
moderate. He will be sworn in on Sunday.
Rep. Ed Royce, a California Republican and Chairman of the
House Foreign Affairs Committee who introduced the bill with
Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat, said the United States
has no higher national security priority than preventing a
nuclear-armed Iran.
Royce said the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's drive
to develop a nuclear arsenal was evident. "New president or not,
I am convinced that Iran's Supreme Leader intends to continue on
this path," he said.
The vote showed a growing disagreement between the White
House and Congress on Iran policy. A senior administration
official said on Wednesday the White House is not opposed to new
sanctions in principle, but wants to give Rouhani a chance.
The Treasury Department last week partially eased sanctions
on Iran by expanding a list of medical devices that can be
exported there without special permission.
One of the 20 lawmakers to vote against the bill, Jim
McDermott, a Washington-state Democrat, said shortly before the
vote that the rush to sanction Iran before Rouhani takes office
could hurt efforts to deflate the nuclear issue.
"It's a dangerous sign to send and it limits our ability to
find a diplomatic solution to nuclear arms in Iran," McDermott
said.
The bill also further denies Iran governments access to
foreign currency reserves, and targets Iranian efforts to
circumvent international sanctions against its shipping
business.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, additional reporting by Warren
Strobel; Editing by Philip Barbara)