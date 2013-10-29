By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Fresh U.S. sanctions over
Iran's disputed nuclear program being debated behind closed
doors in the Senate aim to slash the country's oil sales in half
within a year of the plan being signed into law, an influential
senator said this week.
Robert Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, told a meeting of the American Israel
Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in New York on Monday that a
package of sanctions ready to move in his chamber has a goal of
cutting Iran's current oil exports to no more than 500,000
barrels per day.
The reduction being sought is about 500,000 bpd less than a
more severe bill passed by the House of Representatives in July,
which aimed to slash exports to nearly zero.
The Senate bill, which has yet to be introduced by the
banking committee, has been widely expected to be weaker than
the House bill, which some analysts had said was not realistic.
Since the beginning of 2012, U.S. and European sanctions
have already cut Iran's oil exports to about 1 million bpd from
about 2.5 million bpd, costing the Islamic Republic crude sales
worth billions of dollars a month, and helping to spike
inflation and unemployment.
But international talks over Iran's nuclear program have
revived after self-described moderate President Hassan Rouhani
took office in August in Tehran. Rouhani and President Barack
Obama talked by phone in September, the highest level contact
between the two countries since 1979.
That has led some to hope that Iran could eventually win
some relief from current U.S. sanctions.
Menendez said Iran must freeze and dismantle its nuclear
program and demonstrate it is complying before sanctions are
lifted.
"This is not the time to loosen sanctions," Menendez told
AIPAC, according to a copy of the speech that was seen by
Reuters. Menendez said he had told members of the Obama
administration he was ready to work with fellow senators to move
a new package of sanctions if necessary.
The United States and its allies believe Iran is seeking the
capacity to enrich enough uranium for a nuclear weapon. Iran
says its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes.
Menendez said the sanctions package would require China,
India, South Korea, Turkey and Japan, Iran's remaining oil
customers, to further slash their purchases of Iranian crude and
other petroleum products.
AVERSION TO CONFLICT
Bob McNally, a White House adviser on energy to former
President George W. Bush, Obama's Republican predecessor, said
the House bill was seen by many lawmakers as too aggressive.
"The only thing stronger than love for Israel in the
Congress is aversion to another military conflict," said
McNally. "There is a concern in the Congress about tightening
the sanctions so much that it would lead to a conflict."
The plan mentioned by Menendez could still undergo big
changes in the banking committee and before being passed by the
full Senate, reconciled with the House, and signed into law by
Obama.
The Obama administration has pressed the Senate to hold off
on introducing new sanctions in order to give the talks a
chance.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Treasury Jack
Lew are set to hold a secret meeting with senators on Thursday
about progress of the talks. The United States, China, Russia,
Great Britain, France and Germany, the so-called P5+1, are due
to hold a second round of talks with Iran in Geneva on Nov 7-8.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Ros
Krasny and Ken Wills)