WASHINGTON Dec 19 The White House on Thursday said a new sanctions bill against Iran would disrupt diplomacy aimed at preventing Teheran from building a nuclear weapon, and added that sanctions could quickly be imposed if efforts to reach a deal fail.

"We do not believe now is the time to pass any additional new sanctions through Congress," he said. "It is very important to refrain from taking an action that would potentially disrupt the opportunity for a diplomatic resolution." (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)