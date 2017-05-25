(Adds details on targets of sanctions in the legislation,
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON May 25 The United States would
impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile
development, arms transfers, support for Islamist militant
groups and human rights violations under legislation approved by
a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday.
By an 18-3 vote, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
paved the way for full Senate consideration, despite objections
from former Secretary of State John Kerry and others who served
in Democratic President Barack Obama's administration that it
might threaten the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.
"We know that this in no way touches the nuclear deal,"
Senator Bob Corker, the committee's Republican chairman, told
reporters.
If approved by the Senate, the bill would also have to pass
the House of Representatives before being sent to President
Donald Trump for it to be signed into law.
Republicans and Democrats have been clamoring for a response
to Iran's missile program and other activities. The bill the
committee passed on Thursday is co-sponsored by 48 of the 100
senators.
Some members had also sought to link the Iran bill with an
effort to impose new sanctions on Russia, but the panel reached
an agreement to delay the Russia measures.
The measure would impose mandatory sanctions on anyone
involved with Iran's ballistic missile program, and those who do
business with them. It would also apply sanctions to the Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's most powerful security
force, which also is a major force in its economy.
The Trump administration has been considering whether to
formally designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
The bill seeks to tighten an international arms embargo on
Tehran by requiring Trump to block the property of any person or
entity involved in activities related to the supply, sale or
transfer of prohibited weapons to or from Iran.
The committee passed it on a day when the semi-official Fars
news agency quoted a senior commander of the elite Revolutionary
Guard saying that Iran has built a third underground ballistic
missile production factory and will keep developing its missile
program.
The bill was introduced in March, but the Foreign Relations
Committee waited to take it up until after Iran's election on
Friday, when President Hassan Rouhani was re-elected with 57
percent of the vote.
Rouhani broke the taboo of holding direct talks with the
United States and reached the deal to curb Iran's nuclear
program in return for relief from economic sanctions.
Trump, who succeeded Obama on Jan. 20, has criticized the
nuclear deal, which was opposed by every Republican in Congress
and several Democrats. But he has so far not moved to tear up
the agreement.
Instead, his administration has said it would police Iran's
compliance with the bill and review it, with an eye toward
possibly modifying it to make it stronger.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he would
increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea, and
said the department was reviewing licenses for Boeing Co
and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Grant McCool and
Howard Goller)