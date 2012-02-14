WASHINGTON Feb 14 The Obama
administration on Tuesday clarified how it would enforce
recently passed Iran sanctions legislation, including how the
United States would determine if another country has
significantly reduced oil purchases from Iran.
"We are working intensively to implement the (National
Defense Authorization Act's) financial sanctions as part of our
broad-based efforts to stop Iran's illicit nuclear activities,"
David Cohen, U.S. Treasury under secretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence, said in a statement.
"We urge banks worldwide to quickly terminate their ties to
the Central Bank of Iran, both to protect themselves from CBI's
illicit financial activities and to isolate the CBI from the
international financial system," he said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Leslie Adler)