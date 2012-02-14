* State, Treasury to determine countries reducing Iran oil
shipments
* Some oil-for-debt transfers considered sanctionable
transactions
(Adds details on sanctions, Iran)
WASHINGTON Feb 14 The Obama
administration on Tuesday clarified how it would enforce
recently passed Iran sanctions including how the United States
would determine if another country has significantly reduced oil
purchases from Iran.
"We are working intensively to implement the (National
Defense Authorization Act's) financial sanctions as part of our
broad-based efforts to stop Iran's illicit nuclear activities,"
David Cohen, U.S. Treasury under secretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence, said in a statement.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in consultation with
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, Energy Secretary Steven
Chu, and the Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
will determine whether countries have reduced their purchases of
Iran's oil enough to avoid penalties, guidance from the Treasury
Department said.
Clinton will consider the amount and percentage of
reductions in purchases of Iranian oil and whether countries
have ended contracts for future deliveries of Iranian petroleum,
or taken other actions that demonstrate a commitment to reduce
the purchases.
Oil shipments provided as payments for outstanding debts
that involve financial institutions are considered transactions
that can be penalized, the guidance said.
On Dec. 31, President Barack Obama signed into law the
harshest in a series of U.S. sanctions on Tehran over its
nuclear program.
The United States and other Western countries accuse Iran of
trying to build a nuclear weapon. Iran says its nuclear program
is for generating electricity and for medical purposes.
The latest sanctions aim to reduce Iran's ability to sell
crude oil, its main export, by targeting transactions involving
its central bank. They include exemptions for the sale of food,
medicine or medical devices to Iran.
"We urge banks worldwide to quickly terminate their ties to
the Central Bank of Iran, both to protect themselves from CBI's
illicit financial activities and to isolate the CBI from the
international financial system," Cohen said.
