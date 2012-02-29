* Democrats urge crack down on speculative buying
* GOP says more drilling would send market signal
* Clinton: "skeptical" about reasons for price jump
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 29 As U.S. gasoline prices
surge and Capitol Hill rhetoric heats up about who's to blame, a
familiar villain has been revived: the speculator.
A group of Democratic lawmakers in the House of
Representatives urged Gary Gensler, the top cop for U.S. futures
markets, to crack down on speculators who they argue are
artificially inflating oil prices.
"Right now, oil speculators are cynically exploiting fears
relating to U.S. and European efforts to prevent Iran from
getting nuclear weapons," said Edward Markey, a Massachussetts
Democrat, at a news conference on Wednesday.
Rising gasoline prices have become a hot issue ahead of the
presidential election in November. Republicans want to tap into
voter anger about prices as a way to criticize President Barack
Obama's energy policies.
Obama has said there is no quick fix for gas prices.
Republicans argue that increasing domestic production and
approving the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada would, over the
long term, help temper the spikes in oil prices.
"The way to deal with the speculation premium is to show
we're serious about developing oil and gas and other forms of
energy in this country," John Hoeven, a Republican senator from
North Dakota, told reporters.
A group of 32 Republican senators led by John Coryn of Texas
wrote to Obama on Wednesday, urging him to allow more oil
production.
CLINTON "SKEPTICAL" ON PRICE SPIKE
Global oil prices have jumped as the United States and
European Union take steps to sanction importers of Iranian oil,
seeking to cut off revenues for Iran's nuclear program.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
said markets have become increasingly tight and could worsen if
Iran shuts in oil.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested to lawmakers on
Wednesday that the recent gasoline price jump was not justified
by geopolitical tensions in Iran, Syria and Libya.
"I am skeptical about the reasons for the increase in gas
prices. I think that deserves careful attention by the Congress.
Because there is supply," Clinton told the House appropriations
subcommittee in charge of foreign aid.
"I think the increase in prices is hard to explain based on
the facts as we are aware of them," she said.
JURY OUT ON SPECULATION
Over the years, academics and analysts have sparred over
whether the $300 billion in institutional investment poured into
commodity markets during the past decade has been responsible
for price spikes.
But in the wake of the last gasoline price run-up in 2008,
when oil prices hit historic highs, lawmakers pressed the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission to clamp down, an effort
that became part of the Dodd-Frank financial regulations.
The CFTC had planned to begin enforcing its position limits
in June, but lobby groups for the financial industry have
challenged the agency in court, arguing it went too far, and are
seeking an injunction to block it.
On Tuesday, House Democrats asked the CFTC for detailed
information on the size of the largest long speculative
positions and whether margin limits could be hiked as a way to
tamp down speculation.
If the CFTC enforced its new rules on the number of
positions that any one trader can hold, that speculative premium
would evaporate, lawmakers told reporters.
They said that speculation accounts for more than 50 cents
of the average $3.73 per gallon that U.S. consumers pay for
gasoline.
"These rules would make the oil speculators who are
manipulating the marketplace change their ways," Markey said.
Democrats also slammed Republicans for not giving the CFTC
enough funding to carry out its job.
"I do think rising energy prices is a reminder as to why
this is a good investment for the American public," said
Gensler, the chairman of the CFTC, at a hearing on Capitol Hill
on Wednesday.