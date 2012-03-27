* Package would build on banking, oil sanctions in place now
* Targets foreign banks that deal with Iran oil, tanker
companies
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Senate may soon
consider a new package of proposed sanctions targeting Iran's
oil revenues, Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid said on
Tuesday.
The sanctions would focus on foreign banks that handle
transactions for Iran's national oil and tanker companies, and
include a host of measures aimed to close loopholes in existing
sanctions.
The sanctions have made it increasingly difficult for Tehran
to sell its oil and are aimed at slowing Iran's nuclear program,
which Tehran has said is purely for civilian purposes. The West
contends the program is for nuclear weapons.
"I have alerted the Republican Leader (Mitch McConnell) that
I will soon ask consent to move forward on this measure," Reid
said in the Senate on Tuesday.
"These sanctions are a key tool as we work to stop (Iran)
from obtaining a nuclear weapon, threatening Israel and
ultimately jeopardizing U.S. national security," Reid said.
The new proposed measures would build on efforts by the
United States and other Western nations to implement oil and
banking sanctions.
The Senate Banking Committee easily passed the new sanctions
bill on Feb. 2 and the full House of Representatives passed its
version in December.
Since then, several lawmakers have floated additional
proposals to penalize underwriters that insure oil and gas trade
with Iran, block foreign companies dealing with Iranian energy
companies from U.S. financial markets, and ban foreign companies
that buy Iranian oil from buying oil from U.S. emergency
reserves.
Reid said Democratic senators have agreed to move forward on
the bill without offering any amendments, which could speed a
vote. But he said Republican senators may insist on amending the
bill.
"New changes to the bill at this time will only slow down
its passage," he said.
(Editing by Bill Trott)