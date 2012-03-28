(Adds more detail)
WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Treasury
Department on Wednesday set additional sanctions against Iranian
engineering firms with ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard
Corp (IRGC), which it said has continued to expand its control
of the Iranian economy.
It also sanctioned individuals and shipping companies with
ties to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL).
"By designating the individuals and entities today, Treasury
is sending a clear signal to the international community that
Iran's attempts to evade international sanctions will not go
unnoticed," Adam Szubin, director of the Treasury's Office of
Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.
The department imposed additional sanctions on Iran Maritime
Industrial Company SADRA, which it said has offices in Iran and
Venezuela. It said SADRA was owned by Khatam al-Anbiya, an
engineering company used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp
to fund its operations.
It also sanctioned Deep Offshore Technology PJS, which it
said was a subsidiary of SADRA.
The Revolutionary Guard is a primary focus of U.S. and
international sanctions against Iran because of the central role
it plays in Iran's missile and nuclear programs, its support for
terrorism and its involvement in serious human rights abuses,
the department said.
It also has expanded its control over the Iranian economy -
particularly in defense production, construction and oil and gas
industries - subsuming increasing numbers of Iranian businesses
and pressing them into service in support of the Revolutionary
Guard's "illicit conduct," the department said.
"We will continue to target the Iranian regime and
specifically the IRGC as it attempts to continue its nefarious
infiltration of the Iranian economy," Szubin said.
In addition to freezing assets of the companies, any
foreign financial institution that does business with the firms
risk losing its correspondent account access to the United
States, the department said.
It also designated Malship Shipping Agency Ltd and Modality
Limited, which it said were affiliates of the Islamic Republic
of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), and two individuals, Seyed
Alaeddin Sadat Rasool and Ali Ezati, who it said worked for
IRISL.
"IRISL has played a key role in Iran's efforts to advance
its missile program and transport other military cargo," the
department said.
