WASHINGTON, July 13 The United States this week
took additional measures to prevent Iran from circumventing
economic sanctions to stop the country from acquiring nuclear
weapons. The U.S. Treasury identified Tehran's main tanker firm
- National Iranian Tanker Company - and dozens of its vessels as
government-controlled entities. The U.S. Treasury also
identified four fronts for the National Iranian Oil Company.
WHY IDENTIFY NITC AS GOVERNMENT ENTITY IF SANCTIONS ALREADY
IN FORCE?
Identifying NITC as an Iranian government-controlled entity
is largely symbolic as the company has already been blacklisted
by the United States.
The U.S. government had already frozen their assets in the
United States and all U.S. persons and companies were already
barred from doing business with the Iranian entities. The
identification serves as a reminder of this.
However, the blacklisting does not mean that non-U.S.
companies and entities dealing with NITC and NIOC will be cut
off from the U.S. financial system. There is no U.S. punishment
for foreign entities that do not comply, except for risk to
their reputation.
WHAT ARE THE RAMIFICATIONS FOR IDENTIFYING NITC'S FLEET?
Identifying NITC's fleet and other affiliates as
government-controlled exposes the number of vessels and
companies that are acting on behalf of the Iranian government.
U.S. entities are already prohibited from doing business
with these affiliates. Naming and identifying the 50-plus NITC
vessels helps foreign entities ensure that they are not
inadvertently helping Iran evade Western sanctions by selling
their oil under another name.
If a country such as Japan, which reduced its Iranian oil
imports in order to comply with the U.S. economic sanctions,
wants to ensure it is not buying Iranian oil, the names of the
ships and companies will help it identify the source of the oil.
However, if foreign entities do business with these vessels
they will not be punished by the United States and will not be
cut off from U.S. markets.
WHAT ARE THE RAMIFICATIONS FOR IDENTIFYING FRONTS FOR NIOC?
Again, naming the four companies - Malaysian-based Noor
Energy, Petro Suisse, Dubai-based Petro Energy and Hong Kong
Intertrade - as fronts for the NIOC as an Iranian
government-controlled oil company makes it easier for foreign
entities to stop doing business with them.
But if foreign entities do business with these front
companies, they will not be barred from U.S. markets.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Jackie Frank)