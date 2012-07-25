(Repeats with no changes to text)
* New banking, oil sanctions have long been in the works
* Lawmakers hope to approve final deal by Aug. 3
* Some lawmakers complain provisions aren't tough enough
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 27 U.S. congressional
negotiators are trying to finish work on new sanctions aimed at
further restricting Iran's oil revenues, a package they hope to
approve by the end of next week before lawmakers leave
Washington for an extended recess.
The sanctions, which have been in the works for more than
seven months, are designed to crack down on transactions with
Iran's national oil and tanker companies, and to hamper the
ability of Iranian banks to transfer funds electronically.
"I've been clear I expect the negotiations to conclude soon
so we can further tighten these sanctions against Iran," Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday.
"It's a critical tool to help stop Iran's nuclear weapons
program and ensuring the security of our ally, the state of
Israel," Reid said.
The package builds on harsh U.S. penalties for banks that
deal with Iran and measures that helped slash Iran's oil sales -
sanctions signed into law by President Barack Obama on Dec. 31.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed
its version of the new sanctions back in December, while the
Senate passed its version in May.
Since then, key lawmakers and their staff members have been
trying to iron out differences in the bills, and to address
loopholes on money transfers and insurance for oil cargoes.
"We are working to find an agreement that can pass both the
House and Senate before the August recess," a Senate aide said.
Three other congressional sources confirmed a deal was expected
to be cinched before next Friday.
LAST-MINUTE WRINKLES?
Lawmakers from both parties in both the House and Senate
have sought to crack down on Iran, and have easily passed
previous sanctions bills.
But there could still be last-minute partisan wrangling that
could stall a deal - the kind of sniping that held up Senate
approval of the bill for a week in May.
There are some complaints that draft language is too weak.
An advocacy group that has pushed for stricter sanctions on
Tehran said provisions to force financial messaging service
providers to block Iranian banks from making electronic banking
transfers had been watered down.
The group, United Against Nuclear Iran, wrote to Senator Tim
Johnson, head of the Senate Banking Committee, on Wednesday,
saying it was "concerned that the banking lobby has gutted these
important provisions."
The measure had initially been aimed at the Society for
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, but
revised language was less specific.
The Belgium-based firm, owned by the world's largest banks,
announced in February it would expel certain Iranian banks from
its system after pressure from U.S. lawmakers.
One congressional source said loopholes could derail a final
sanctions deal.
"If the bill is perceived (by lawmakers) to be overly
watered down by the Obama administration and fails to close key
sanctions loopholes, this legislation could wipe out on the
House floor," the source said.
